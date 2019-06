P Money delivered the video for “Where & When” featuring Giggs at the beginning of month and returns with his full project titled Money Over Everyone 3. Featuring fifteen new songs and guest appearances by Jafro, Izzie Gibbs, Drifter, JME, KSI, Splurgeboys, and more.

