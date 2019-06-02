EP Stream: Calboy – Wildboy

Calboy shakes off the delay and gives fans his new EP titled Wildboy. Featuring ten new songs and guest appearances by Meek Mill, Young Thug, Moneybagg Yo, Yo Gotti, Lil Durk, and Polo G. He spoke about his road to his new project via Instagram:

“So I’ve been on Billboard 24 weeks on @billboardhot100 & now I’m top three emerging artist with my first platinum plague. Juss wanna thank all my supporters, and loyal day 1s for this groundbreaking year for me. I ain’t do it alone and I’m grateful for it all.🖤🥀 Wildboy dropping the 31st. Get ready‼️ We winnin the race at our own pace fuc them otha ni**as fr. #147wildboyz”

