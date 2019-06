Hot 97’s heralded annual festival Summer Jam takes place tonight at MetLife Stadium. Featuring performances by Cardi B, Meek Mill, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Migos, Tory Lanez, Rich The Kid, City Girls, Megan Thee Stallion, and more. The live stream is offered exclusively on Tidal at kicks of on the Festival stage at 6:30 pm.

Watch the live stream at Tidal.com.