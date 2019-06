After dropping the video for “Energy” with Lil Durk, Neek Bucks gets an assist from Dave East for his new single “Racks”. He celebrated the release by purchasing a new car:

U Did It On Ya Own Young Ni**a!!! Today I Bought My First Car Independent. Young Boss. My New Single “Racks” Out Now Feat @daveeast. Go Run It Up!!!

You can stream “Racks” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.