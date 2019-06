EP Stream: Elcamino – Lot And Abraham

Elcamino returns after dropping Don’t Eat The Fruit in March with a new EP titled Lot And Abraham. Featuring eight new songs and produced entirely by DJ Shay. He took to Instagram to speak on the new project:

“FOOT ON NECKS SEASON. I’M ALREADY 2 CLASSICS INTO 2019. NEW GOSPEL OUT NOW!! LOT AND ABRAHAM ALL PRODUCED BY @djshaybcmg THIS SHIT IS A CLASSIC. I PROMISED Y’ALL A CLASSIC ALL MIXED BY @elijahthinkalot 🏆. NOW STREAMING ON ALL PLATFORMS. SPREAD THE GOSPEL. I GIVE YOU LOT AND ABRAHAM 🏆.”

You can stream Lot And Abraham in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes.