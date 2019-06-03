Lil Nas X ‘7’ EP Tracklist Revealed

Lil Nas X reveals the official tracklist from his upcoming debut EP 7, which will featured seven songs including the Billy Ray Cyrus featured hit single “Old Town Road”.
With the new streaming rules due to the success of “Old Town Road”, the EP will be eligible for RIAA gold certification immediately after its release.
Also check out Lil Nas X’s cover of Teen Vogue.
7 (EP Tracklist)
1. Old Town Road (Remix)
2. Panini
3. F9mily
4. Kick it
5. Rodeo
6. Bring U Down
7. C7osure pic.twitter.com/DrQBGhkxk5
— nope (@LilNasX) June 3, 2019