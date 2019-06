Caskey continues to push his Black Sheep 4 project with the official video for his track “B.T.K.O.”. Directed by Legit Looks.

The Cash Money artist travels to a performance with his crew and hangs out in the parking lot in his visuals.

His Black Sheep 4 Tour continues in Raleigh, NC tonight and runs through June 14th in Los Angeles.

You can download Black Sheep 4 now on iTunes/Google Play.