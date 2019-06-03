Music Video: Saweetie – My Type (Claws Remix)

The original version of Saweetie’s “My Type” was featured on her Icy EP. She liberates the official video for the Claws remix of the record. Featuring cameos by Claws cast memeber Karrueche Tran, Carrie Preston, Jenn Lyon, Judy Reyes, and Niecy Nash. Saweetie spoke about the collaboration:

Icy Girls are fierce and fearless, bossed up beauties, so partnering with TNT for a Claws-themed remix of “My Type” was a natural fit and so much fun!

Watch the “My Type Claws Remix” belowand download Icy now on iTunes/Google Play. Season three of Claws premieres Sunday at 9PM EST on TNT.