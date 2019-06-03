Music Video: Styles P ft. Whispers & Sheek Louch – Push The Line

Styles P deliver his new album S.P. The GOAT: Ghost Of All Time a couple weeks back and now he teams up with his Lox bredren Sheek Louch & Whispers to shoot the video for their collab “Push The Line”. Directed by Street Heat and featuring a cameo by Chris Rivers.

Styles P spoke about the visuals via Instagram:

“Push The Line” video out now featuring my brothers @whisperspk3 and @realsheeklouch!! Thanks to the family @willc_streetheat @tanastreetheat @shooter_a7s for always coming through for me.. #spthegoat… ghost of all time!!!!!

Watch the clip below and download S.P. The GOAT: Ghost Of All Time it now on Apple Music/Google Play.