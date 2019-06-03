Ray J Invests $5 Million to Launch His Own Cannabis Company

After beginning the year selling his popular Scoot E Bike company for 7 figures, Ray J has been eager to invest his money in other ventures and now seems be eyeing legalized canibus. According to TMZ, he has decided to invest $5 million into his new cannabis company in California called William Ray LA. The first “rollout” for the company will be a line of pre-rolled joints aptly titled “Ray Jays“.

The company will also assemble experts in the field for growing, branding, and marketing, when asked Ray J’s stated:

The company’s aim will focus on non-traditional marketing strategies in media, music, and entertainment.

Ray took to Instagram to make the announcement.

Been working on deal for a year now!! Stayed up for days at a time getting work done! That’s why I look hella tired all the time! But It’s about to finally be official this week!! Jus wanna say thank you to my team in Kentucky, Arizona, California and Las Vegas! We’ve work hard to get to this point! Now let’s go get these MMMMs! 💰✈️ #WILLIAMRAYLA @bunnyeyez @rayconglobal @itsjonyu @17publicrelations #G450 @kingdorian12 @whoistruth @paysobill7ll @itslabuck @redlionmgmtgroup @themobbgroup #WILLIAMRAYLA #Owner #boss #focused

He reportedly already has a greenhouse stocked with legalized canibus ready to hit a dispensary near you.

Check out the announcement below.