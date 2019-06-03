Russ Announces Upcoming Book ‘It’s All In Your Head’

Russ follows the release of his new single “Civil War” with the announcement of his first book titled It’s All In Your Head. He revealed the book and pre-order via Twitter last week:

“SO excited. Wrote my first book…IT’S ALL IN YOUR HEAD. Hope this helps some people out. Pre-order available now. Book comes out November 12th 😆😆😆.”

After the pre-order was posted the orders rolled in for the Atlanta rapper:

“#1 BEST SELLER ON AMAZON ALREADY. I LOVE Y’ALL.”

It’s All In Your Head’s chapters will be named after popular Russ songs and reflect on the various lessons, risks, and struggles he’s experienced during his career.

Stay tuned for more information and pre-order It’s All In Your Head now on Amazon and pick it up on November 12th.