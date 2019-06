Tyga just spits a few bars on Tory Lanez’s booty shaking single “Broke Leg”. H rides the momentum and announces his upcoming album Legendary. He hit up Twitter to announce the project:

“Album of the summer?? ALBUM DROP THIS FRIDAY 6/7 #LEGENDARY. 🤯🤯🥵🥵😱😱”

Check back for the stream on June 7th.