Tyler, The Creator blessed fans with his popular new album IGOR in May and now he decides to announce upcoming IGOR tour.

The tour kicks off August 30th in Seattle, WA and runs through October 26th in Houston. Also performing will be Jaden Smith, Blood Orange, and GoldLink.

Check out the full list of cities and dates below and pick up tickets for the IGOR Tour starting June 7th on GolfWang.com.