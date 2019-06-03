Video: Footage Of Lil Reese Getting Jumped & Robbed Surfaces, Reese Responds

Rapper Lil Reese mentioned on Twitter about a run in that he had with a group of people. Now after the trolling of Instagram member @Hittz079, the footage of the altercation is released. The video shows multiple men attacking Reese and digging in his pockets as he struggles to get up off the ground. Reese responded to the release of the footage saying:

“I got jump[ed] by like 5 niggas all that other shitt tell them kill the lies. I got up still fighting ain’t no hoe [in] me bro. I’m dolo them niggas kno them hoe ass niggas snake me.”

Watch the full fight footage below.