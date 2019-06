BONES follows the video for his track “RedRover” witha new interview with Nardwuar. They chop it up about his father’s photography career, mother making clothes, unborn child, work ethic, looking up to Master P, changing his name, backyard wrestling, using Myspace, Kid Rock, Dark Throne, Fred Durst, tacos, Len, recording equipment, and more.

Watch the full interview below and download UnderTheWillowTree now on iTunes/Google Play.