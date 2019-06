Quavo follows his appearances in Tory Lanez’s new visual for their collab “Broke Leg” with an appearance on Complex.

He and Joe La Puma hit up Atlanta’s A Ma Maniere to chop it up about his love for footwear, playing sports as a youngster, dislike for new Air Jordan models, custom Kevin Durant show, NBA friendships, shoe closet, Benjamin Kickz, charity work, Finish Line sponsorship, and more. During the interview the atlanta spitta spends $11,000 0n kicks

Watch the full interview below.