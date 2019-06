Here is the new album from Onyx titled 100 Mad. Featuring eleven new songs and guest appearances by Planet Asia, Tha God Fahim & Lil Fame. Also featuring production by Snowgoons, The Alchemist and more.

You can stream in its entirety and download it now on iTunes/Google Play/BandCamp.Also pick up CD and special limited edition red now on BandCamp.

100 MAD by Onyx