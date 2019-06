Birdman and Juvenile dropped Just Another Gangsta at the beginning of this year and now they decide to announce the second volume. Birdman took to Instagram to announce the project:

“#JUST ANOTHER GANGSTA 2! @birdman @juviethegreat JULY 12th @cashmoneyofficial @republicrecords #RICHGANG.”

Juvie added:

“New album JAG 2 coming July 12th. It’s gonna be a hot summer.”

Stay tuned for more info as it becomes available and pick up Just Another Gangsta 2 when it drops on July 12th.