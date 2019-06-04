Chris Brown – Indigo (Album Tracklist)

Chris Brown follows the video for his rump shaking single “Wobble Up” back in May. He returns to reveal the official tracklist for his upcoming album Indigo. Featuring 37 new songs and guest appearances by H.E.R., Lil Jon, Juvenile, Juicy J, Tyga, Nicki Minaj, G-Eazy, Lil Wayne, Joyner Lucas, Drake, Justin Bieber, Atia “INK” Boggs, Trey Songz, Tank, Gunna, and Tory Lanez.Chris took to Instagram to celebrate the upcoming release:
“#indigoseason June 28th!!! Saturno, Jeff Cole, Baran Sarper, Circle Circle Math. THANKS TO ALL THE WONDERFUL TALENTED ARTIST WHO HELPED ME CREATE THIS PROJECT! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🏽🔥”
Check out the full Indigo tracklist below and pick it up on June 28th.
01. Chris Brown – Indigo
02. Chris Brown – Back To Love
03. Chris Brown – Come Together (Feat. H.E.R.)
04. Chris Brown – Temporary Lover (Feat. Lil Jon)
05. Chris Brown – Emerald (Feat. Juicy J & Juvenile)
06. Chris Brown – Burgundy
07. Chris Brown – Red
08. Chris Brown – All I Want (Feat. Tyga)
09. Chris Brown – Wobble Up (Feat. Nicki Minaj & G-Eazy)
10. Chris Brown – Keep A Stack (Feat. Lil Wayne & Joyner Lucas)
11. Chris Brown – Heat (Feat. Gunna)
12. Chris Brown – No Guidance (Feat. Drake)
13. Chris Brown – Girl Of My Dreams
14. Chris Brown – Natural Disaster
15. Chris Brown – Aura
16. Chris Brown – Don’t Check On Me (Feat. Atia “INK” Boggs & Justin Bieber)
17. Chris Brown – Sorry Enough
18. Chris Brown – Juice
19. Chris Brown – Cheetah
20. Chris Brown – Undecided
21. Chris Brown – BP
22. Chris Brown – No Judgement
23. Chris Brown – Side Ni**a
24. Chris Brown – Throw It Back
25. Chris Brown – All On Me
26. Chris Brown – Sexy (Feat. Trey Songz)
27. Chris Brown – Let’s Smoke
28. Chris Brown – Early On (Feat. Tank)
29. Chris Brown – You Like That
30. Chris Brown – Troubled Waters
31. Chris Brown – Take A Risk
32. Chris Brown – Lurkin (feat. Tory Lanez)
33. Chris Brown – Trust Issues
34. Chris Brown – Act In
35. Chris Brown – Part Of The Plan
36. Chris Brown – Play Catch Up
37. Chris Brown – Dear God
