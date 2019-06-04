Chris Brown – Indigo (Album Tracklist)

Chris Brown follows the video for his rump shaking single “Wobble Up” back in May. He returns to reveal the official tracklist for his upcoming album Indigo. Featuring 37 new songs and guest appearances by H.E.R., Lil Jon, Juvenile, Juicy J, Tyga, Nicki Minaj, G-Eazy, Lil Wayne, Joyner Lucas, Drake, Justin Bieber, Atia “INK” Boggs, Trey Songz, Tank, Gunna, and Tory Lanez.Chris took to Instagram to celebrate the upcoming release:

“#indigoseason June 28th!!! Saturno, Jeff Cole, Baran Sarper, Circle Circle Math. THANKS TO ALL THE WONDERFUL TALENTED ARTIST WHO HELPED ME CREATE THIS PROJECT! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🏽🔥”

Check out the full Indigo tracklist below and pick it up on June 28th.

01. Chris Brown – Indigo

02. Chris Brown – Back To Love

03. Chris Brown – Come Together (Feat. H.E.R.)

04. Chris Brown – Temporary Lover (Feat. Lil Jon)

05. Chris Brown – Emerald (Feat. Juicy J & Juvenile)

06. Chris Brown – Burgundy

07. Chris Brown – Red

08. Chris Brown – All I Want (Feat. Tyga)

09. Chris Brown – Wobble Up (Feat. Nicki Minaj & G-Eazy)

10. Chris Brown – Keep A Stack (Feat. Lil Wayne & Joyner Lucas)

11. Chris Brown – Heat (Feat. Gunna)

12. Chris Brown – No Guidance (Feat. Drake)

13. Chris Brown – Girl Of My Dreams

14. Chris Brown – Natural Disaster

15. Chris Brown – Aura

16. Chris Brown – Don’t Check On Me (Feat. Atia “INK” Boggs & Justin Bieber)

17. Chris Brown – Sorry Enough

18. Chris Brown – Juice

19. Chris Brown – Cheetah

20. Chris Brown – Undecided

21. Chris Brown – BP

22. Chris Brown – No Judgement

23. Chris Brown – Side Ni**a

24. Chris Brown – Throw It Back

25. Chris Brown – All On Me

26. Chris Brown – Sexy (Feat. Trey Songz)

27. Chris Brown – Let’s Smoke

28. Chris Brown – Early On (Feat. Tank)

29. Chris Brown – You Like That

30. Chris Brown – Troubled Waters

31. Chris Brown – Take A Risk

32. Chris Brown – Lurkin (feat. Tory Lanez)

33. Chris Brown – Trust Issues

34. Chris Brown – Act In

35. Chris Brown – Part Of The Plan

36. Chris Brown – Play Catch Up

37. Chris Brown – Dear God