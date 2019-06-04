Music Video: Iamsu! & Skipper – Popular Demand

HBK’s Iamsu! and Skipper dropped their joint project Next Of Kin a few weeks ago and continue to build a buzz with the official video for the track “Popular Demand”. Directed by Izac Bauer.

Iamsu! will be hosting his 2019 IAMSUMMER Festival on July 27th with performances by Iamsu!, AKA Frank, Azure, Clyde Carson, Cali Win, Dave Steezy, DS, Down 4 Us, Goldie, HBK Gang, Illa, IshDARR, Kalan FrFr, Kool John, Larry June, Legendvry, Lem West, Lil Beige Baby, Mani Draper, Mistah F.A.B., Mike Zombie, RBC Bugzy, Ruben Paz, Salma Slims, Skipper, Show Banga, T. Carrier, Young Bari, Young Curt, YMTK, and 24hrs.

You can download Next Of Kin now on iTunes/Google Play.