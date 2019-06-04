Music Video: Plies ft. Tokyo Jetz – I Know When U Lyin

Plies and Tokyo Jetz team up for the official video to their collab “I Know When U Lyin”. Off of Plies’ The Goat album, which dropped last month. Directed by Omar The Director. Plies spoke about the record via Instagram:

"Guess What B*tch U Ain't 2 Drunk 2 Die"

Tokyo Jetz subtly announce her pregnancy with her first child at the end of May and her plans to name him Amir via Instagram with the captions:

Whew Chile when u ain’t gotta suck in your stomach no more 😩

she added:

Amir – “commander, prince” 😩💙👶🏽 thank you @kings_joyas I LOVE IT !!

Watch the "I Know When U Lyin'" video below