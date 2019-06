Rich The Kid gives fans another new visual from his The World Is Yours 2 project. This one is for track fourteen “Racks Today”. Directed by Kid Art.



He recently kicked off his The World Is Yours 2 on May 28th in Cincinnati with NLE Choppa, 83 Babies, Jay Critch, and Yung Bino.

Watch the “Racks Today” video below and download The World Is Yours 2 now on iTunes/Google Play.