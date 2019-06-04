New Music: Bon Iver – Hey, Ma / U (Man Like)

Bon Iver returns after a three year hiatus with two new songs titled “Hey, Ma” & “U (Man Like)”. Complete with lyric videos for both records. Both directed by Aaron Anderson and Eric Timothy Carlso. Member Justin Vernon told NPR about the record:

“This project began with a single person. But throughout the last 11 years, the identity of Bon Iver has bloomed and can only be defined by the faces in the ever growing family we are.”

Watch the lyric video below and download “Hey, Ma” (iTunes/Google Play) & “U (Man Like)” (iTunes/Google Play) now.