Slip-N-Slide Records’ songstress Teenear liberates her new single titled “I Like It” featuring popular Quality Control artist Lil Baby. She had this to say about the record:

“When people hear this record I really just want them to feel all the fun that comes with being someone you genuinely catch a vibe with.”

She also premiered her “slumber party” visuals, which you can check out below

You can download “I Like It” now on iTunes/Google Play.