Following last year’s Masters Of The Sun Vol. 1, The Black Eyed Peas return with a brand new single titled “Be Nice” featuring Snoop Dogg.

The group celebrated the ten year anniversary of their fifth album The E.N.D. via Instagram stating:

“Ten years of The E.N.D. 🖤 Let us know your favorite songs off the album!”

You can stream “Be Nice” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.