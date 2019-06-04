Rihanna Is Crowned The Richest Female Musician in the World

One day after her mentor JAY Z was confirmed as hip-hop’s first billionaire, Forbes announces that Rihanna is now the wealthiest female musician in the world.

With the success of her Fenty Beauty line, Rihanna has now leap frogged Madonna ($570 million), Celine Dion ($450 million), and Beyoncé ($400 million) and amassed a new networth of $600 million. Her fortune is built from her music, touring and her coveted partnership with LVMH, the French luxury goods company run by billionaire Bernard Arnault, who co-own Fenty Beauty.

Fenty Beauty has reportedly generated an estimated $570 million in revenue in 2018 after only 15 months of existence and today worth more than $3 billion. According to Forbes, Riri owns an estimated 15% stake in the company.