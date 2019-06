Griselda’s Westside Gunn & Conway just dropped a head knoddin’ new collab with DJ Premier titled “Headlines” along with their labelmate Benny The Butcher. Now the two appear on BET’s Rate The Bars to rate the lyrics of Prodigy, MF Doom, Young Dolph, Iggy Azalea, Skinyfromthe9, N.O.R.E., Trippie Redd & more.

Check out the full episode below and and download “Headlines” now on iTunes/Google Play.