The guys finalize the tour and give a recap of their set at the Roots Picnic (11:00) and on Summer Jam (28:18). They also discuss Jay-Z being the first Hip Hop billionaire (47:35), new music, Mal questions Wale’s management (77:33), and Mal’s DY review (118:20).

Intro Song: Stephanie Mills – “Feel The Fire”

Sleeper Picks Joe: Jovanie – “No Title” Rory: Jeremy Jones – “Road” Mal: Drama – “In and Out” Parks: Denzel Curry – “Carolmart”