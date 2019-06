G.O.O.D. Music’s Valee follows his video for “You & Me Both” with his new EP titled Runnin’ Rich. Featuring seven new songs and guest appearances by King Louie, G Herbo, Vic Mensa, TYMadeIt, Narcowave, ChaseTheMoney, Young God, and Rio Mac.

You can stream Runnin’ Rich in its entirety below.