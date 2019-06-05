Music Video: Meek Mill – Oodles O’Noodles Babies

Meek Mill delivers another visual from his album Championships. This one is for his popular “Oodles O’Noodles Babies”. Directed byWill Ngo.



In legal news, Meek will get a new hearing in the Superior Court for his drug and weapon conviction and the problematic Judge Genece Brinkley has been removed from the case.

Meek’s lawyer Jordan Siev told ABC 6 in Philadelphia:

“We’re looking forward to the oral argument before the Superior Court of Pennsylvania and to hopefully have Meek’s conviction vacated. In light of the District Attorney’s recent filing, where he supports the granting of a new trial to Meek and the recusal of Judge Brinkley, we hope to have this injustice rectified once and for all.”

Watch the “Oodles O’Noodles Babies” video below and download Championships now on iTunes/Google Play.