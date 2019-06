Megan Thee Stallion dropped her new project Fever in May. She sits down with Ebro In The Morning chops it up about her performance at Summer Jam, staying in school, starting music in 2013, Tina Snow, Fever, sexual content, dating, intimidating men, favorite female artists, Trina, love for anime, having a natural body, social media, being mentored by Q-Tip, upcoming album, and more.

Watch the full interview below and download Fever now on iTunes/Google Play.