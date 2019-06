Casey Veggies is preparing to release a new project titled Organic. For his latest release, he connect with fellow West Coast vet Dom Kennedy for a new track titled “Stop Playin”.

Organic will feature ten new songs and guest appearances by YG, E-40, The Game, BJ The Chicago Kid, and more.

You can stream “Stop Playin” below and download now on iTunes/Google Play. Organic hits stores on June 7th. Pre-order now on iTunes/Google Play.