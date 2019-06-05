Video: Wiz Khalifa – Mike Tyson Hotboxin Interview

Wiz Khalifa returns after his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience with a new interview on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin podcast. Wiz talks to Mike about getting into MMA, taking care of his health, smoking marijuana, Wiz Khalifa: Behind The Cam documentary, Twitter, fan mail, son Sebastian, start in rap, love for technology, sports, growing up in Pittsburgh, evolution of hip hop, collaboration wish list, performing at EDM festivals, branding, The Decent Exposure Tour, Snoop Dogg, philosophy, and more.

Watch the full interview below.