The 2019 Family Business Festival is scheduled for the end of Summer as they announce their lineup including headliners Young Thug, Trippie Redd, and Smokepurpp.

The event will take place in Dallas, Texas at The Bomb Factory on August 31st with other performers Alec Beretz and Darnell Williams. Brought to you by Young Thug, AVI Entertainment, and AEG Presents.

Check out the official poster below and pick up tickets TicketFly.com starting Friday, June 7th.