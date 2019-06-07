Album Stream: Tee Grizzley – Scriptures

Tee Grizzley dropped his track “Sweet Thangs” a couple days ago. He return with his full length album Scriptures. Featuring fourteen new records and guest appearances/production by A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, YNW Melly, Chopsquad DJ, ATL Jacob, Rxney, Helluva, and Timbaland, who also executive produced the project. There is also a video game created to coincide with the album, which he spoke about on Instagram:

“Everybody who cop the album get a free link to my video game they drop on the same day. #Scriptures #June7th”

You can stream Scriptures in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.