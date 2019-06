Kiana Ledé continues to ride the buzz of her single “Can I” with her new EP titled Myself. Featuring five new songs and guest appearances by Offset and Jenifer Lewis. She spoke about project via Instagram:

“💗 Myself 💗. I’m releasing my new EP on Friday and I can’t fu*king wait for you to hear it. This one means a lot to me. Get ready tricks.”

You can stream Myself in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.