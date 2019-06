French Montana adds a new verse from Taylor Gang’s Wiz Khalifa for the of his track “Slide”, which already featured Blueface and Lil Tjay.

“Slide (Remix)” is available for download now on iTunes/Google Play.

<span

data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px;

overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;”

class=”mce_SELRES_end”></span>