New Music: Kash Doll ft. Lil Wayne – Kitten

Kash Doll released the visual for her track “Hustla” back in April. She now follows her performance at Hot 97’s Summer Jam with a fresh new single titled “Kitten” featuring Lil Wayne. She announced the release via Instagram:

“My wcw dropping her new single Friday so imma need y’all to have those kitten outfits/ears ready cause I’m re-posting anybody with their kitten fit on listening to it! #kittenchallenge”

Kash Doll will perform at the fifth annual Lil Weezyana Fest on September 7th along with Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Trey Songz, Megan Thee Stallion, Saweetie, and more.

You can stream “Kitten” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.