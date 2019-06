Jakarta Records is gearing up to release their new album Seasons In Jakarta on June 25th. Here is Pac Div member Like’s contribution titled “Sorry Not Sorry.”

Seasons In Jakarta will feature thirteen new tracks and new music from FloFilz, The Deli, Otis Junior, Dr. Dundiff, Suff Daddy, Ill Camille, Ivan Ave, Juju Rodgers, and more.

You can stream “Sorry Not Sorry” below and pre-order Seasons In Jakarta now on iTunes/BandCamp.