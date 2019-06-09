Music Video: Amber Mark – What If



Amber Mark premieres her new video “What If”.Directed by Renée Rodenkirchen. She recently spoke about the record:

“What If” is finally out in the world! 🌹 This song has had a special place in my heart since the day it was created. I’m so thankful to the people that helped to make magic with me. @jeffgitty you are one of the kindest souls I know in this industry and I’m so happy that a song I care so much for was produced by you. So here it is… My favorite song I’ve ever created so far is now all yours. Happy listening. And always know that all the pain you experience in life only makes you smarter and stronger. 💕✨

You can download “What If” now on iTunes/Google Play.