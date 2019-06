Stunna 4 Vegas is still riding the buzz from his new album BIG 4x. He liberates the official video for a new record titled “Rap Game LeBron”. Produced by Milan. Directed by Rick Lancaster.

Stunna’s BIG 4x Tour with Blacc Zacc kicks off on July 10th in Indianapolis.

Watch the “Rap Game LeBron” visual below and download BIG 4x now on iTunes/Google Play.