New Music: Snap Dogg ft. Mozzy – Free

Detroit’s Snap Dogg calls on Sacramento’s Mozzy for a new collab titled “Free”. Produced by K Make Hitz. He spoke about the record via Instaram:

“This for all the real ones locked behind them bars. They got to free the real it’s on all platforms. The system and streets is made to take us from our family, friends, and everybody who wit u really when u successful. You got to play smart cause they waiting on us to fuck up just cause we got a bigger voice. I say this to say FREE them boyz.”

You can stream “Free” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.