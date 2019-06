Big K.R.I.T. will be releasing his new album K.R.I.T. IZ HERE on July 12th. Today he announces the From The South With Love Tour.

The tour kicks off on September 10th in Tampa, FL and runs through November 26th in Atlanta.

Check out the full list of cities and dates below and pick up early bird tickets starting June 11th on BigKrit.com with the password “multialumni.”