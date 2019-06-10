Chris Brown Announces ‘INDIGOAT Tour’

Chris Brown is schedlued to release his highly anticipated new album Indigo on June 28th. Now he he decides to announce his upcoming INDIGOAT Tour.

The tour will also feature performances by Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla Sign, Yella Beezy, and Joyner Lucas and kick off on August 20th in Portland, OR and run through October 19th in Anaheim, CA.

With every pair of tickets sold, Chris is giving away a free copy of Indigo.

You can check out the official announcement below and pick up tickets now on ChrisBrownWorld.com starting Wednesday June 12th.