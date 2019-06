Jorja Smith revisits her debut album Lost & Found with her latest visual “Goodbyes”. Directed by Rashid Babiker. She had this to say about the video:

“‘Goodbyes’ video by me & the wonderful @rashidbabiker

This is a very special one. Thank you to all my friends who helped with this one. Love you.”

Watch the “Goodbyes” video below and download Lost & Found now on iTunes/Google Play.