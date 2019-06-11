H.E.R. Announces 2019 Lights On Festival

H.E.R. is gearing up to release her debut album later this year. She announces the lineup for curated festival the 2019 Lights On Festival.

The event will take place at the Concord Pavilion in Concord, CA on September 14th and featuring performances by Jhené Aiko, Daniel Caesar, Summer Walker, Ari Lennox, Kiana Ledé, DaniLeigh, Melii, Lucky Daye, Marc E. Bassy, Lonr, Tone Stith, Black Party, and Rayana Jay.

Check out the official poster below and pick up tickets now on LightsOnFest.com starting June 12th.