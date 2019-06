Danny Brown will premiere his new VICELAND show Danny’s House on July 17th at 10PM EST. Here is the official trailer for the first season, which previews interviews with ScHoolboy Q, Insane Clown Posse, Hannibal Buress, ASAP Rocky, Gilbert Gottfried, Luenell, El-P, Hacksaw Jim Duggan, and more.

Danny Brown also has a new album titled U Know What I’m Sayin? coming soon, which will be executive producer by Q-Tip with assistance from Paul White.

Watch the Danny’s House trailer below.