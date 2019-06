Nas is set to tour with Mary J. Blige and they just released their new collab “Thriving”. He shifts gears slightly to tease his upcoming project The Lost Tapes II. He took to Instagram with a quick clip. Directed by Daniel Arsham.



Nas & Mary’s North American tour kicks off July 11th in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Stay tuned for more information on The Lost Tapes II as its revealed.