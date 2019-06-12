Dreamville – Got Me (ft. Ari Lennox, Omen, Ty Dolla $ign & Dreezy) / Down Bad (ft. JID, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy)

Dreamville finally kicks off the campaign for their Revenge Of The Dreamers III compilation project with the release of the first two singles. The first is “Got Me” featuring Ari Lennox, Omen, Ty Dolla Sign and Dreezy. The second is “Down Bad” featuring J. Cole, J.I.D., Bas, EarthGang and Young Nudy.

The Dreamville sessions took place back in January in Atlanta and included the likes of Reason, T.I., Big K.R.I.T., Ludacris, Isaiah Rashad, Smino, Swizz Beatz, Vince Staples, Cardiak, King Mez, Honorable C Note and more. Over 120 songs were created during the 10 days of the boot camp.

The project was originally expected to drop around April but narrowing down took a tad bit longer than expected.

You can stream “Got Me” (iTunes/Google Play) & “Down Bad” (iTunes/Google Play) below.

“Got Me”







“Down Bad”

