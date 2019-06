Anderson .Paak’s band Free Nationals give fans their new single “Time” featuring the late Mac Miller and Kali Uchis. The band spoke about the record on Instagram:

“🤩 Our new song with our brother @macmiller and the beautiful @kaliuchis 🍭. This song was so much fun to make and is exactly how we want to remember our brother Mac ❤️. We hope you guys like it.”

You can stream “Time” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.